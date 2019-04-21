Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marohn, Ellen L. DELMAR Ellen Lawrence Marohn passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. Ellen was born in Amsterdam on January 30, 1948, and was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Allen) Lawrence. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam and Russell Sage College in Troy. Ellen was an extremely dedicated early childhood educator for more than 40 years, including the past 27 years at St. Gregory's School in Loudonville. She was a voracious reader who enjoyed playing tennis, every day yoga and spending time at the ocean. She was a dedicated educator whose sincere love of children was a blessing to generations of families. Ellen will be forever missed by her cherished husband William J. Marohn; her children, Peter Naple (Eileen Sanford), Amy Naple, Meghan, Michael (Sara) and William (Nicole) Marohn; as well as her grandchildren, McKayla, Fitz and Austin Marohn. She is also survived by her sister, Christine (Dennis) Hogan; nephews, Brendan (Gretchen) and Michael Hogan; and grandnephews, George and Will Hogan. Her genuine love and kindness will be treasured by all who knew her. Ellen's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family on Tuesday, April 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to: St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy, NY, 12180, St. Gregory's School, 121 Old Niskayuna Rd, Albany, NY, 12211 or Joseph's House, 74 Ferry St, Troy, NY, 12180. Online condolences may be offered at







Marohn, Ellen L. DELMAR Ellen Lawrence Marohn passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. Ellen was born in Amsterdam on January 30, 1948, and was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Allen) Lawrence. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam and Russell Sage College in Troy. Ellen was an extremely dedicated early childhood educator for more than 40 years, including the past 27 years at St. Gregory's School in Loudonville. She was a voracious reader who enjoyed playing tennis, every day yoga and spending time at the ocean. She was a dedicated educator whose sincere love of children was a blessing to generations of families. Ellen will be forever missed by her cherished husband William J. Marohn; her children, Peter Naple (Eileen Sanford), Amy Naple, Meghan, Michael (Sara) and William (Nicole) Marohn; as well as her grandchildren, McKayla, Fitz and Austin Marohn. She is also survived by her sister, Christine (Dennis) Hogan; nephews, Brendan (Gretchen) and Michael Hogan; and grandnephews, George and Will Hogan. Her genuine love and kindness will be treasured by all who knew her. Ellen's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family on Tuesday, April 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to: St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy, NY, 12180, St. Gregory's School, 121 Old Niskayuna Rd, Albany, NY, 12211 or Joseph's House, 74 Ferry St, Troy, NY, 12180. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close