1/1
Ellen M. Aliberti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aliberti, Ellen M. NISKAYUNA Ellen M. "May" Aliberti, 92, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Albany, May had lived most of her life in Colonie and recently moved to Niskayuna. She retired from the N.Y.S. Criminal Justice Department after many years of seervice. May was always active and enjoyed dinner and movies with friends, SPAC and the ballet. May was the wife of the late Pasquale Aliberti; mother of Stephen Aliberti (Marianne) of Niskayuna and the late Michael John and Paul David Aliberti; mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Deborah Aliberti; grandmother of Audra L. McGee and David S. Aliberti; and sister of Jane Walsh and the late John White, Ann Rivenburgh, Thomas White and Florence Paloski. She is also survived by much-loved extended family members and life-long friends. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to your local branch of the Food Pantries of the Capital District. reillyandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 459-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with May at DCJS. She was a very sweet soft spoken lady and all of us in the office loved her ambrosia salad. May she Rest In Peace.
Marie Mihok
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved