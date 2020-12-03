Aliberti, Ellen M. NISKAYUNA Ellen M. "May" Aliberti, 92, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Albany, May had lived most of her life in Colonie and recently moved to Niskayuna. She retired from the N.Y.S. Criminal Justice Department after many years of seervice. May was always active and enjoyed dinner and movies with friends, SPAC and the ballet. May was the wife of the late Pasquale Aliberti; mother of Stephen Aliberti (Marianne) of Niskayuna and the late Michael John and Paul David Aliberti; mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Deborah Aliberti; grandmother of Audra L. McGee and David S. Aliberti; and sister of Jane Walsh and the late John White, Ann Rivenburgh, Thomas White and Florence Paloski. She is also survived by much-loved extended family members and life-long friends. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to your local branch of the Food Pantries of the Capital District. reillyandson.com