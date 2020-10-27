Gerard, Ellen M. ALBANY Ellen M. Gerard, 92, entered eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Bonaventure and Margaret Gilmore Mosher. Ellen was a graduate of both Blessed Sacrament Grammar School and Vincentian Institute. She was a former employee of New York Telephone Company and the City of Albany. She was a communicant of the former Holy Cross Church, and enjoyed vacationing in Vero Beach, Fla. with her husband. She was the wife of the late William M. "Huck" Gerard; and beloved mother of William B. Gerard, Anne E. Gerard and Margaret "Peggy" Gerard. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Ellen in a special way may send a contribution to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com