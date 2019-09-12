Goodenow, Ellen M. MEDUSA Ellen M. Goodenow, 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Cohoes on June 20, 1943, she was daughter of the late James and Monica Wood Keefe. Ellen had a long career in state service, retiring in March of 1995 as deputy superintendent for administrative services at the Albion Correctional Facility. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Greenville. Ellen is survived by her husband, Richard E. Goodenow Sr.; four children, Richard E. Goodenow Jr. (Lisa), Rebecca Weller (Bob), Renee Merckel (Chuck) and Randy Goodenow (Corinne); 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kris Keefe; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by two brothers, James and Harry Keefe. Private services are being conducted, with burial in Medusa Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 340, Greenville, NY, 12083 would be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019