Leicht, Ellen M. BALLSTON SPA Ellen M. Leicht, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 1, 1933, in Schenectady to the late John and Cecelia (Callahan) McLaughlin. When she was a child, Ellen's family moved to Rhode Island, where she grew up and had many special memories. Ellen was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation and following graduation she earned her associate degree from Johnson and Wales Business School, both in Providence, R.I. Ellen found her way back to the Capital District, where she met the love of her life, Donn T. Leicht. They wed on October 7, 1967, and were married for 42 years. They settled in Niskayuna and raised their family. Ellen worked in administrative positions throughout her career and retired from Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital. Ellen was a devoted mother and grandmother who spent every second possible with her family, doting over her beloved grandchildren and teaching them invaluable life lessons. Ellen loved vacationing with her family by the ocean. Frequent vacations brought her back to Rhode Island and Maine. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the beaches at Sacandaga Lake and Lake George. Ellen was an avid bridge player and she enjoyed socializing with her friends, always making new ones along the way. She was a woman of great faith and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. Ellen will be remembered and truly missed by all those who loved her, including her dear children, Tyler (Jane) Leicht, Cecelia (Donald) Adone, Eileen (Brian) Juedes and Elizabeth (Bryan) DeLuke; and her wonderful grandchildren, Rory and Alexa Leicht, Connor and Molly Juedes, Ellie and Grace Adone, and Liam DeLuke. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she dearly adored. Along with her husband, Ellen was predeceased by her brothers, John, Leo, and Edward McLaughlin; as well as her sisters, Mary Howard and Patricia Mullaney. Ellen was predeceased by her lifelong friend, Janet Behan, and leaves behind her cherished friend Patricia Poersch Robbins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, July 27, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Please note that social distancing, masks, and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Francis Vivacqua at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Please r.s.v.p. at 518-399-5022 if you plan on attending the Mass as limited seating is available. Ellen will join her husband in rest in Memory Garden's Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, made payable to Schenectady Community Home Inc., P.O. Box 2122, Scotia, NY, 12302.