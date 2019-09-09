Ellen M. Scarsi

Obituary
Scarsi, Ellen M. CASTLETON Ellen M. Scarsi, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Ellen was the daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret Barber. Ellen was the devoted wife to the late Angelo Scarsi. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Betty Brewer; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Eunice Puccio and her sister-in-law, Thelma Barber of Rome, N.Y.; and many loving relatives and friends. Ellen was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Sweet; her son, Joseph Scarsi; and her siblings. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Saturday, September 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home during the calling hours.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 9, 2019
