Besaw, Ellen Marie SCHENECTADY Ellen Marie Besaw, 72 of Schenectady, passed away after a brief illness on October 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Frederick and Louise Stanton and is survived by her daughter Laura Jean Besaw; her sisters, Elaine Bethea, Deborah Finkel and Dorothy Jean Beauregard; her dear friends, Mina, Midge and Betty; and her special friends Piggy and Lamb. Ellen grew up in Wappinger Falls, N.Y. and relocated to Albany in 1966. She was employed by Sears for 10 years and then by the N.Y.S. Division of Military and Naval Affairs, first as a uniformed Army National Guard Personnel Specialist and then as a military civilian employee for 20 years, working as the awards and decorations manager and then as a budget analyst. She was given the Adjutant General's Award twice for outstanding performance. In retirement, she was an avid traveler throughout Europe and Israel, a dedicated gardener and an outspoken political advocate. She loved cooking and all animals, big and small. Services by New Comer Cremations & Funerals will be private. Those wishing to remember Ellen are asked to donate to their local animal shelter. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019