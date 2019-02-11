Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen R. Burke. View Sign

Burke, Ellen R. ALBANY Ellen (Hall) Burke, 72, passed away Fri day, February 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Albany she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Ruth E. (Brooks) Hall. Ellen worked at SUNY Albany for over 45 years and was the local and regional Chairperson for CSEA Women's Committee. She also operated a booth at Artique in Clifton Park for many years. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was the wife of John T. Burke; mother of Scott J. (Crystal) Diange, Amy (Jim) Park, Gregg (Amanda) Burke, Nadine (Dave) Dickinson, Shane Burke and the late Tina Banks; sister of Charles B. Hall, John Hall, Charles F. Hall and the late Donald J. Hall, Barabra A. Appell and Audry Brunell. Ellen is also survived by 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Warren Banks and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, February 14 in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave. Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, February 13 from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send memorial contributions to The , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 or N.E. Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206. Online condolences may be offered at











490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

