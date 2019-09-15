Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Skelly. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Parish 3500 Carman Road Guilderland , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Road Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Skelly, Ellen GUILDERLAND Ellen Skelly passed peacefully into eternal life on September 12, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born in County Longford in Ireland. In the early years, she had shown herself to be a bright and gifted student. Her strong determination helped her in academics and would be a touchstone in her later life. Ellen, like so many, came to America to seek a better life. What better place in America to seek opportunity than New York City so, she journeyed forth. It was there that she was reunited with her sisters, Margaret, Mary and Anne. Ellen soon found employment with the N.Y. Telephone Company and advanced her position within the company. It wasn't long before she caught the eye of a dashing Irishman (John). They would wed in early February 1964. Soon after, they left the big city for a more relaxed setting in rural upstate New York. Ellen was active in St. Mary's Church in Nassau and of a very strong faith. Ellen and John would eventually settle and start a family in Schodack. They were soon blessed with two boys, James (Seamas) and Peter. Ellen loved the family life but as the children grew and started school, she sought to continue her education and start her own career. It wasn't long before Ellen found her passion in the field of nursing, and it suited her well. Ellen applied her determination and passion to her nursing career while balancing family life. She continued her education and eventually received a Master of Science degree in nursing and worked in many of the finest hospitals within the area. Ellen shared often that she was most rewarded by teaching and mentoring young nurses who she worked with. Having achieved the pinnacle of nursing education, Ellen sought new challenges. She pursued a secondary career in local politics. Ellen ran for and won many terms as a member on the Schodack Town Board. She loved meeting with residents and working to find solutions to their issues. It was after a full family and professional life that Ellen and John undertook a monumentally selfless task of adopting a daughter, Jizziyah. Ellen raised Jizziyah with all her passion and determination until her health would no longer allow her to do so. Ellen is survived by her children, Seamas (Tiina Urv) O Scalaidhe, Peter (Diana) Skelly, Jizziyah Skelly; and her grandchildren, Ethan and Collin Skelly. She also leaves her beloved sisters and brothers, Margaret (John) O Sullivan, Mary (late Andrew) McDermott, Anne (late Donald) Haher, Sean (Kathleen) Browne, Liam (Maureen) Browne, Tommy Browne and Bridget McManus as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John; her parents, Ellen (Keenan) and Robert Browne; and her siblings, Robert and Agnes Browne. The family would like to extend a tremendous thank you to Deborah Hanish Schreyer who has been an advocate for our mother through this entire journey. Special thanks to all the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center Guadalupe unit. These special people are compassionate and giving through the most difficult challenges. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, September 18, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Road in Guilderland and will be followed by a funeral Mass beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be made to the of Northeastern N.Y., 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To share condolences online please visit







