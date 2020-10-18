Beach, Ellen T. GUILDERLAND Ellen T. Beach passed away on October 15, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 17, 1942, in the Bronx to the late Madeline and Jerome Gallub, who she loved dearly. She was a devoted daughter and wife and a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and sister. Ellen, in her working days managed Honingsbaums in Stuyvesant Plaza, and went on after they closed to learn new skills and worked as a receptionist. She was an avid sports fan, she enjoyed bowling and especially loved/hated watching the N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants. Ellen loved to travel to Florida to visit her siblings and enjoy the warmth and sunshine. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends from the gym. Ellen enjoyed reading, she devoured books, and chit chatting with just about anyone. The perseverance and fight she showed over the past six years, battling her disease to the end was astonishing. She was predeceased by her sister Toby Hartley. Ellen is survived by her husband Donald Beach; three children, Jim Beach, Donna (David) Wissenbach and Lynn (Steve) Ellis; eight grandchildren, Gregory, Monica, Brandon, Zachary, Chelsea, Ryan, Mason and Owen; as well as two brothers, Phil and Steve Gallub. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Lodge
- New York City, 132 W 32nd St., New York, NY, 10001. Please note the donation is to benefit the New York City Lodge, who provided Ellen and her daughters great support and service.