1/1
Ellen T. Beach
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beach, Ellen T. GUILDERLAND Ellen T. Beach passed away on October 15, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 17, 1942, in the Bronx to the late Madeline and Jerome Gallub, who she loved dearly. She was a devoted daughter and wife and a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and sister. Ellen, in her working days managed Honingsbaums in Stuyvesant Plaza, and went on after they closed to learn new skills and worked as a receptionist. She was an avid sports fan, she enjoyed bowling and especially loved/hated watching the N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants. Ellen loved to travel to Florida to visit her siblings and enjoy the warmth and sunshine. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends from the gym. Ellen enjoyed reading, she devoured books, and chit chatting with just about anyone. The perseverance and fight she showed over the past six years, battling her disease to the end was astonishing. She was predeceased by her sister Toby Hartley. Ellen is survived by her husband Donald Beach; three children, Jim Beach, Donna (David) Wissenbach and Lynn (Steve) Ellis; eight grandchildren, Gregory, Monica, Brandon, Zachary, Chelsea, Ryan, Mason and Owen; as well as two brothers, Phil and Steve Gallub. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Lodge - New York City, 132 W 32nd St., New York, NY, 10001. Please note the donation is to benefit the New York City Lodge, who provided Ellen and her daughters great support and service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved