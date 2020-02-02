|
Faucher, Ellen T. ALBANY Ellen T. Faucher, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on January 28, 2020. Born in East Greenbush, she was the proud daughter of Alice (Murphy) Hilton and Roland Hilton. Ellen was the beloved mother of three children, Sean, Kathleen, and James; sister of Lorain VanZandt, Marilyn Dunn, Carolyn Mayer, Larry, John, Robert and Art Hilton. Ellen is also survived by four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ellen taught music her entire life. At a young age she taught accordion lessons at The Albany Music Academy and excelled in many instruments. She received a baccalaureate of science in music and after attaining an assistantship teaching classes at the Crane School of Music she received her master's degree in music education at SUNY Potsdam. For 22 years after college Ellen was the vocal and band director at Tupper Lake public schools, the director of music for the Catholic church in Saranac Lake and taught private piano lessons. She was also an instructor at the Adirondack Community College. Ellen was a member of St. Mary's Church in East Greenbush where she sang in the choir and was part of several church prayer groups. Ellen had a vibrant spirit and always brought excitement and joy to the people around her. Relatives and friend are invited to her funeral service on February 8, starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer and then at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. Friends and family are invited to attend her calling hours from 4-7 p.m. on February 7, in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. The family has requested that those who wish to make contributions in her name do so to the Elderwood Village Community. The family is very grateful to Elderwood Village Community for their exemplary care.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020