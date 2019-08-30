Fondano, Ellen Wixted MECHANICVILLE Ellen Wixted Fondano, 75 of Chestnut Street, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Troy, daughter of the late Leonard and Geneva Scott Wixted, she had been a Mechanicville resident for most of her adult life. A homemaker most of her life, she had also worked as an office manager for the State offices, a clerk with Northeast Bank, Mechanicville and also worked for Grand Union as a delivery coordinator for several years. Ellen enjoyed gardening, shopping (especially on QVC), and preparing for Christmas, her favorite holiday, as soon in the year as she could. Her husband of 35 years, Vincent "Fundi" Fondano, died this past May. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Earle and Leonard Wixted Jr., Joan Folmsbee, Nancy McBride, Margaret Schmidt and Phyllis Sweeney. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Jay) Itkowitz of Brooklyn, son, Paul (Jennifer Rielly) Maratto of Mechanicville, daughter, BarbaraAnn (Lewis) Makinson of Loudonville, and son, Peter, (Lucia) Fondano of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; grandchildren, Esther, Eli and Chani Itkowitz, Joseph Maratto, Brooke Pike (Elliot) Williams, Ryan Makinson, Justine Makinson, Nicholas (Kaitlyn) Fondano and Peter J. Fondano; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Alma Pike Williams; and many nieces and nephews. A private interment service in the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stratton V.A. Medical Center, Attn: Patient Activity Fund, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 may be made in memory of Ellen Wixted Fondano. To leave condolences for Ellen's family, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2019