Thomas, Elliott ALBANY Elliott Simon Thomas, 47, passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother Marsha on December 27, 2019. Elliott was a graduate of Shaker High School (1991) and Columbia College (Bachelor of Arts major in cinema 1995). He was raised in Colonie, but after college graduation spent the next 27 years in Hollywood. He was the editor in chief and founding director of DigThatBox.com. He was a writer and expert in gaming systems, toy collecting as well as minting collectible game coins which were distributed throughout the world. In 1994 he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (baby leukemia) but after removal of the thymus gland and treatments he went on to live with no complaint. In October 2017, he returned to Albany for a bone marrow transplant because he now had Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He spent 187 days in Albany Med in 2018 and 148 days in 2019; strong in faith in Jesus Christ. Elliott is survived by his mother, Marsha Thomas of Albany; and a half-brother Lloyd Thomas of Poestenkill as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his adoring father, Ellis Thomas. Elliott also loved the Cipollo family especially Grandma Rose and her wonderful cooking. James Arden (best friend) and his beloved cat Bigglesworth predeceased Elliott but now are all reunited in Heaven. Elliott loved Deanna Romero and her family for over 20 years. Marsha Thomas wishes to extend her sincerest appreciation to Dr. Ira Zackon and all the staff of NYOH and the entire staff of D-4 East at Albany Medical Center for their excellent care of Elliott. Elliott's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Church of Christ the King, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany, where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the church on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will take place at a later date in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers please join us for the celebration of life for Elliott. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020