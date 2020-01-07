Jones, Ellis N. Jr. GRAFTON Ellis N. Jones, Jr. entered eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 87 years old and lived independently in his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Ellis N. Jones, Sr. and Minnie M. (Haviland) Jones of East Greenbush; his sister Gertrude E. Jones Longdove of Argyle; and his beloved companion of over 40 years Phyllis A. Collins. Ellis is survived by his sisters, Harriet Spiezio of Greenwich, Shirley Jones of Hoosick Falls; and his six children, Darcy (David) M. Nutter of Arlington, Vt., Faye (Ron) A. Wagar of Schenectady, Terri L. Marpe of Hoosick Falls, Ellis (Lynn) N. Jones, III of Buskirk, Eric N. Jones of Buskirk and Judith J. Gross of Johnsonville. He was a proud grandfather of over 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Ellis entered the Navy upon graduating Hoosick Falls High School in 1951 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Niagra Mohawk after a 36 year career. He was a honorary member of the Forever Blue Future Farmers of America. He was an avid outdoorsman and a "jack of all trades". Extremely skilled in many facets, he took great pride in maintaining and repairing not only his own home, but those of his family and friends as well. A man of constant motion, his interests and hobbies included but certainly not limited to hunting, fishing, maple sugaring, stamp and coin collecting, canonry, camping, model railroading and four-wheeling. His mind was always engaged, and he embarked on many new journeys and adventures even in his advanced years. A lifelong animal lover, he was devoted to spoiling his pets beyond reason. Ellis's strong proud character was tempered by his kind nature, extreme generosity, quick wit, and keen sense of humor. He loved and cared for everyone who was fortunate enough to be part of his life and will be missed beyond measure. A private military service will be held in the spring.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020