Riker, Ellis Thomas III SAN MARCOS, Calif. Tom, 84, was born on February 5, 1935, in Yonkers, N.Y. to Isabelle and Ellis Riker, the oldest of three sons, and grew up in Albany. He died from lung cancer on February 28, 2019, in Lake San Marcos, where he resided since 2016. He was educated by Franciscan Nuns and the Christian Brothers. Tom received his B.A. in English from Dartmouth College and upon graduation, earned his wings as a U.S. Naval Aviator, where he was assigned to Skyhawk Attack Squadron, Atlantic Fleet. He received his master's degree in education from Wesleyan University. He began his teaching career in New Haven, Conn. and became a house principal. He pursued his career in education administration and became principal of Pearl River High School in New York. Retiring from that position, he, his wife, and youngest daughter moved to Escondido in 1982 to pursue his life long avocation of golf. He attended San Diego Golf Academy and was a golf pro at Warner Springs Ranch. After earning PGA status, he taught in their apprenticeship program, American Golf Academy and gave private lessons at Thunderbird Driving Range. Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Carol; children, Mark, Kirsten (Darrick) DeWindt, Seth, and Megan (Eric) Rheinschild; grandchildren, Justin, Alissa, Seth, Katelyn, Sean, Nicole, Kyle, Ryan, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Grace and Waylon; and brother, David (Marie). He was predeceased by his parents, brother Denis; and son Sean. Always the teacher, Tom enjoyed giving private golf lessons to family and friends. True to his English degree, Tom enjoyed reading classics, newspapers, golf history and completing crossword puzzles. He maintained friendships with CBA, Dartmouth alumni, Navy companions, educators and PGA associates. He gave complete support to his wife, brothers, children, grand and great-grandchildren. Tom's family thanks the V.A. Medical Center, La Jolla, Palomar Medical Center and the Hospice of the North Coast for the highest quality of care. He is remembered as an officer, a teacher and a gentleman. Interment will be in the Miramar National Cemetery. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Oceanside, Calif. In memory of his parents who were founders of the Cerebral Palsy Center in Albany and youngest brother Denis, donations would be appreciated to the Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, email







