Bottillo, Elma M. TROY Elma M. Bottillo passed away at home Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born April 14, 1935, was the daughter of the late Pearl Hayes and Ernest Millett. Wife of Anthony M. Bottillo. Mother of Michael Bottillo (Kathy), Denise Swahlan (Richard) and Maria Bottillo. Grandmother of Tara Swahlan, Eric Swahlan, Emily Swahlan, Kristie Unkovic and Jeffery Hunter. Sister of Frankie Vensel (the late Barry) and the late Phyllis Riccio (Anthony) and Gerald Hayes. A memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care Elma received and request in Elma's memory donations may be given to Community Hospice Gift Processing 310 So. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020