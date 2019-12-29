Elmer Herbert Priess

  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "Rest in peace dear friend. Memories of your kind nature..."
    - William Albers
Obituary
Priess, Elmer Herbert SCHENECTADY Elmer Herbert Priess, 87 of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, with his daughters by his side. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 12 p.m. in the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady followed by interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or . To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

