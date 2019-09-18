Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elnathan J. "Buck" McFee Jr.. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McFee, Elnathan J. "Buck" Jr. AVERILL PARK Elnathan J. "Buck" McFee Jr., 79 of Forest Road, died at his residence on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Troy, Buck was the son of the late Elnathan and Catholene Honsinger McFee and the husband of Joanne Curcio Phelan McFee. Buck attended the Averill Park Schools and served in the National Guard. He spent most of his working career as a roofer for area roofing companies including his brother's, Schuyler Construction. Buck was a nature lover, enjoyed gardening, his time at the casinos, playing the lottery and he enjoyed and loved the time he spent with his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Donna (Matthew J.) Makar of Averill Park, Scott E. McFee of Brunswick, Nicole McFee of Ohio, Erin Phelan of Latham, Michael (Lindsey) Phelan of Averill Park, Dawn Espinoza of Chatham, Donna Phelan of Texas and William Phelan of North Greenbush; his grandchildren, William L. Densmore, Samantha L. McFee, Sarah A. McFee, Alyssa Rose Makar, Tristen, Peyton, Alex, Ryan, Liam, Samuel, Miranda, David, Anyssa and Natalia; his great-granddaughter Elaina; and his sister Alice Reineger of West Sand Lake along with several nieces and nephews. Elnathan was the brother of the late Anna Mae Gazaw, David McFee, Velma Dobert, Oswald "Jimmy" McFee and Jeffery McFee. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. The family requests donations in memory of Elnathan McFee Jr. be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Visit







