Van Amburgh, Elsa Joyce WYNANTSKILL E. Joyce Van Amburgh, of Wynantskill, passed away on July 21, 2020. Born on April 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Elsa B. (Gibbs) and Richard W. Haswell of East Greenbush. Joyce worked at the N.Y. Telephone Company, N.Y.S. Museum and C.T. Male Associates. There, she created many lifelong friendships which she treasured. Joyce was a gifted artist who shared her talent in so many ways with friends and family. She also used that talent to make home a beautiful place, filling the family home with found treasures and displaying things in a way that always created a warm environment. But above all, Joyce loved nature. Throughout her life, she had many beloved pets, especially her dog Attila. Her gift for gardening and taking care of whatever bird or other critter was in need was known far and wide. Baby birds, bunnies and the like were forever being delivered to her doorstep. It brought Joyce great joy in her later years to continue to feed the birds, deer, turkeys, etc. Recently, she was thrilled to have ducks coming to her feeder. Everyone that knew her was touched by her gentle spirit, kindness and generosity. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her children, Paul J. (Phyllis) Van Amburgh Jr. of Cobleskill, Keith E. (Suzanne) Van Amburgh of Troy, and Jennifer G. (David Burgess) Van Amburgh of Old Chatham; and grandchildren, Shannon Swart (Tamas) Kovacs of North Greenbush, Grace B., Vincent A., Margaret R., Oliver B. and Ruby A. Van Amburgh of Cobleskill. Also survived by her brother Richard G. Haswell and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband and beloved friend, Paul J. Van Amburgh Sr.; her sister Barbara J. Cameron; and brother Donald W. Haswell. At Joyce's request, there will be no calling hours or services. "If I can help one fainting Robin unto his nest again, I shall not have lived in vain" Emily Dickinson In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkshire Bird Paradise at www.birdparadise.org
or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
