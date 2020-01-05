|
Boyce, Elsa Keitzer WATERVLIET Elsa Keitzer Boyce, 90 of Bell Tower Drive, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her residence after a long illness, eight weeks after the passing of her husband of 64 years. Born in Munhall, Pa., she was daughter of the late Walter Keitzer and Elsa Leuschner Keitzer; and wife of the late professor William Edward Boyce. She was raised in Pennsylvania, moved to Providence in 1955 and to Troy in 1957. She was a graduate of Duquesne University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1951 and Carnegie Institute of Technology, earning her master's degree in 1953 and Ph.D. in 1954. Elsa was an associate professor of mathematical sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, retiring in 1992, at which time she was named associate professor emeritus of mathematical sciences. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy. Survivors include a son, James (Heidi Brierley) Boyce of Kensington, Conn.; two daughters, Carolyn (Richard T. Jr.) Fox of Midland, Mich. and Ann (Scott) Swengel of Baraboo, Wisc.; two grandchildren, Stephanie Fox and Veronica Boyce; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Walter Keitzer. Relatives and friends may call at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy on Saturday, January 11, from 11-11:30 a.m. A service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Michael Gorchov, Rector, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elsa Boyce to the Unity House of Troy, Inc., 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020