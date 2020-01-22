|
|
Iwanowicz, Elsie Behnke EAST GREENBUSH Elsie Behnke Iwanowicz, 84 of Luther Road, died on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Elmer H. Behnke and Alida Folderman Behnke. She had resided in the Troy area most of her life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Mrs. Iwanowicz was a secretary for St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy for many years and prior to that worked at General Refractories in Troy and Montgomery Ward in Menands. She crocheted hats for babies for the First Reformed Church in Wynantskill, which were later donated. Survivors include a son, Thomas M. (Teri) Iwanowicz of Poestenkill; a daughter, Terry (James) Parslow of Averill Park; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Mae Black. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Anthony Ligato, officiating. Interment will be in the Eagle Mills Cemetery, Eagle Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elsie Iwanowicz to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY Chapter, 421 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020