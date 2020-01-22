Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Iwanowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Behnke Iwanowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Behnke Iwanowicz Obituary
Iwanowicz, Elsie Behnke EAST GREENBUSH Elsie Behnke Iwanowicz, 84 of Luther Road, died on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Elmer H. Behnke and Alida Folderman Behnke. She had resided in the Troy area most of her life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Mrs. Iwanowicz was a secretary for St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy for many years and prior to that worked at General Refractories in Troy and Montgomery Ward in Menands. She crocheted hats for babies for the First Reformed Church in Wynantskill, which were later donated. Survivors include a son, Thomas M. (Teri) Iwanowicz of Poestenkill; a daughter, Terry (James) Parslow of Averill Park; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Mae Black. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Anthony Ligato, officiating. Interment will be in the Eagle Mills Cemetery, Eagle Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elsie Iwanowicz to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY Chapter, 421 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now