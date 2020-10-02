Duffney, Elsie E. STILLWATER Elsie E. Duffney, 76 of Hudson Avenue, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at home, in the loving company of her family. Born in Mechanicville on April 8, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Britton and Ida Retell Thompson. Elsie was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her three kids and helping with her grandchildren. She loved being with her family and with her many siblings and their families. Elsie worked at Creative Art Works of Stillwater for some time, along with several other short-term jobs. She enjoyed baking and cooking for everyone and herself, was a puzzle solver and crafty card and dice game player, and just enjoyed being with company. A noted country singer years back, Elsie was proudly elected to the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame in Cortland, N.Y., under the name Sissy Thompson. Along with her family, Elsie was a featured singer at the former Ranch Bar establishment in Halfmoon. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, David Duffney, who died on January 3, 2005. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Mary Plasencia, Veronica Callanan, Doris Sunkes, Rita Weber Dalaba, Britt, Joe, Bill, Ken, Ed and Fred Thompson. Survivors include her three loving children, Debi (Scott) Bolebruch of Gloversville, Jim (Debbie) Gulneck and Tammy (Mike) Thomson both of Stillwater; adored grandchildren, Brittany Valcik, Ryan and Tyler Bolebruch, Jimmy, Brandon (Bose), Deanna and Tyler Gulneck, Michael, David and Tamra Thomson; her remaining sister, Emma Masterson of Mechanicville; along with many nieces, nephews and their families. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's on the Hill, 40 McBride Rd., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in the Hudson View Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main Street, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Pandemic safety practices will be followed, and mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY, 10573, or to the Community Hospice. To leave condolences or for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com