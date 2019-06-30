Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Falkenheimer. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Christ Our Light Catholic Church , 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Falkenheimer, Elsie COLONIE Elsie Falkenheimer, age 96, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on June 26, 2019. She was born in Colonie, the daughter of the late William M. and Elsie K. Fisher. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Falkenheimer and her brother, William K. Fisher. Elsie graduated from St. Peter's Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. She worked in the delivery room at Brady Maternity Hospital for many years and later for Dr. William Doney. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy and Christ Our Light Churches, where she sang in the choir, was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry and was a Lay Minister. For many years she sang in the Festival of Praise Choir. She enjoyed oil painting, crocheting and reading. But more than anything she enjoyed serving, encouraging and spending time with people and the Lord. She is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Falkenheimer, Deborah Greer and Mary Beth (Russell) Jones; her grandchildren, Jason Greer and Nicole (Matthew) Wereb; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Ariana Wereb; a niece, Susan Vitolins; nephews, Ronald and Kenneth Fisher; and several great nieces. We would like to thank the staff of 5 McAuley at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care for Elsie and the family and also for the support of many family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Monday, July 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A calling hour will also be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass at 10 a.m. on July 2 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, New York. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels, Colonie, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elsie's memory may be made to Covenant House, 461 8th Avenue, NY, NY 10001 or , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.







