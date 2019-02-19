Shudt, Elsie H. BRUNSWICK Elsie Louise (Hayner) Shudt, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in the town of Brunswick and daughter of the late Jennie (Akin) Hayner and Allen Alonzo Hayner Sr., Elsie shared life with twin sister, Erye Hayner Sneck (deceased), formerly of Troy, Lloyd A. Hayner (deceased), Allen A. Hayner Jr. of W. Monroe, Louisiana, and David Z. Hayner of Sharon Springs. Elsie attended elementary school in Center Brunswick, Lansingburgh High School, class of '49, and was an active member of Russell Sage's class of '53. Married to the love of her life and high school sweetheart for over 60 years, the late Edwyn L. Shudt Esq., Elsie had two children, Derek T. (the late Amy) Shudt of Waterford and Melissa (Paul) Jerominek of Brunswick. She is survived by five grandchildren, Lila Brenenstuhl, Corey Shudt, and Kiel Shudt, all of Waterford and John "Jack" Jerominek and Katharine "Katie" Jerominek of Brunswick; three great-grandchildren, Ian Shudt, Ella Brenenstuhl, and Hazel Shudt, all of Waterford and several beloved nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends. A member of Gilead Lutheran Church in Brunswick, Elsie was also an active member of the Van Rensselaer Garden Club, the Junior League of Troy, the Rensselaer County Historical Society, the Troy Country Club, and the Van Schaick Country Club in Cohoes. She was an avid gardener and homemaker and enjoyed tennis, golf, and bridge. She participated in several long-term medical studies, contributed financially to medical research through Rockefeller University in New York City, and has donated her body for the benefit of research to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Albany Medical College. The Shudt family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the Eddy Village Green for their love and support of Elsie and our family during her time spent under their excellent care. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown. A memorial service celebrating Elsie's life will follow immediately after at 6:15 p.m. with Reverend Jeff Silvernail officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. At the request of the family memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to March of Dimes Albany, 4 Computer Drive West, #201, Albany, NY, 12205, in memory of Elsie L. (Hayner) Shudt.
