Ward, Elsie J. WESTERLO Elsie J. Ward, 88, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born in Albany on October 31, 1932, to the late Charles and Clara Bassler Hatcher. She was raised in Selkirk and lived in Clarksville and Voorheesville before settling in Westerlo. In later years, she would winter at her home in Florida. Four days after she turned 18, Elsie married Fred Ward and they spent 60 years together before he passed away in 2011. Elsie worked various jobs for the state of New York, one being D.M.V. She loved to crochet and knit and made beautiful things for the entire family. Elsie was very devoted to her cats, Fluffy and Cricket. She was a lover of the outdoors working in the flowers or building birdhouses as she loved to feed and watch the birds. Elsie is survived by her sister, Judy (Norris) Benway; sister-in-law, Geraldine Ward; nieces, Tammy (Mark) Frodyma and their children, Morghan and Quinn, Sharon (Paul) Seney, and Sheila (Mark) Tryon; and nephews, Scott (Lisa) Benway and George (Darlene) Ward and their children, Lauren and George. Per her wishes, Elsie has been privately cremated. A graveside service will be held in the Onesquethaw Cemetery on Friday, December 4, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to remember Elsie in a special way may make donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com
