Elsie M. Gillan

Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church
50 Herrick St.
Rensselaer, NY
Obituary
Gillan, Elsie M. RENSSELAER Elsie M. Gillan, 94, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020
