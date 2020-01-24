Gillan, Elsie M. RENSSELAER Elsie M. Gillan, 94, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020