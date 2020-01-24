Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Prayer Service 10:30 AM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church 50 Herrick St. Rensselaer , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gillan, Elsie May RENSSELAER Elsie May Gillan died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Lottie Halpin, and was a graduate of Albany High School. Elsie retired after a career with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Higher Education. Elsie enjoyed many opportunities to serve her local communities through her volunteer work with Concerns-U, serving on the Advisory Board for the Rensselaer Seniors organizing numerous trips and outings, and her endless support of local animal shelters. On October 8, 1949, Elsie married the love of her life John Edward Gillan and the two remained married for 43 years, until his passing in 1992. Elsie was predeceased by her siblings, William, Jack, Mary, Charles, and Robert Halpin. Elsie continued to volunteer time for those in need even in her last days by knitting and crocheting, her final project being knitting tiny hats for babies with Tiny Hats for Tiny Hearts and Knitting Ray's of Hope. Elsie never went a day without completing a number of crossword puzzles, which was always her "first course of business" each morning. She used this talent in her three generations of homework tutoring. In Elsie's home, everyone was family, and no one was ever allowed to leave with an empty stomach. Elsie is survived by her children: Mary Pat Hopper, John (Judy) Gillan, Kathleen "Kit" Seney, Thomas (Lisa McGee) Gillan, and David (Shar) Gillan; daughter-in-law Dawn Gillan; as well as her seven beloved grandchildren: Lily, Ally, Sean, Elaine, Sydney, Erin, and Jack; and great-grandchild Ryan. Calling hours will be held at W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. There will be a short prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Lyons Funeral Home followed by a funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer on Monday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in New Rural Cemetery, 330 Third Avenue Extension, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to Vanderheyden, 614 Cooper Hill Road, Wynantskill, NY, 12198 or online at







