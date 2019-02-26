Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Wagoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Lavina (Silsby) Wagoner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elva Lavina (Silsby) Wagoner Obituary
Wagoner, Elva Lavina (Silsby) CLIFTON PARK Elva Lavina Silsby Wagoner, 102 of Clifton Park, died at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1916 in Creighton, Pa. to Dr. Fred W. Silsby and Anna L. McFetridge Silsby. Dr. Silsby practiced medicine in Tarentum, Pa. where Elva graduated from Tarentum High School. She attended the University of Missouri, Radcliff College and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Elva was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her husband of 47 years, Langdon A. Wagoner. Langdon's work with Allegheny Ludlum Steel led the couple to live in Albany, N.Y.Pittsburgh Pa., and the Towns of Onondaga, N.Y. and Clifton Park. Elva is survived by four daughters, Ann W. Greenwald (Bill) of Delmar, N.Y., Janice Abernethy (Joe) of Victor, N,Y., Nancy J. Wagoner of Jonesville, N.Y. and Joan L. Wagoner of Jonesville, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Peter W. Greenwald (Gail) of Williamstown, Mass., Christopher L. Greenwald (Tracey) of Waban, Mass., Kelly Abernethy (Fred) of Huntington, N.Y.; and Kyle Inda (Jason) of Naples, N.Y.; also seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Elva asked for no flowers or ceremonies, but instead, donations to or, Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Glenville, NY 12302. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now