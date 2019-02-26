Wagoner, Elva Lavina (Silsby) CLIFTON PARK Elva Lavina Silsby Wagoner, 102 of Clifton Park, died at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1916 in Creighton, Pa. to Dr. Fred W. Silsby and Anna L. McFetridge Silsby. Dr. Silsby practiced medicine in Tarentum, Pa. where Elva graduated from Tarentum High School. She attended the University of Missouri, Radcliff College and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Elva was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her husband of 47 years, Langdon A. Wagoner. Langdon's work with Allegheny Ludlum Steel led the couple to live in Albany, N.Y.Pittsburgh Pa., and the Towns of Onondaga, N.Y. and Clifton Park. Elva is survived by four daughters, Ann W. Greenwald (Bill) of Delmar, N.Y., Janice Abernethy (Joe) of Victor, N,Y., Nancy J. Wagoner of Jonesville, N.Y. and Joan L. Wagoner of Jonesville, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Peter W. Greenwald (Gail) of Williamstown, Mass., Christopher L. Greenwald (Tracey) of Waban, Mass., Kelly Abernethy (Fred) of Huntington, N.Y.; and Kyle Inda (Jason) of Naples, N.Y.; also seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Elva asked for no flowers or ceremonies, but instead, donations to or, Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Glenville, NY 12302. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary