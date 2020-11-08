1/1
Elvira LoGiudice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LoGiudice, Elvira ALBANY Elvira LoGiudice, 83, was called to heaven on the morning of November 6, 2020. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Venera (Bongiorno) LoGiudice. Elvira ran many family-owned businesses along with her husband including Fiorello's Bakery in Albany and Trattoria Siciliana in Lake George. She loved to sing, to knit, and to cook for her family. She earned the nickname Miss Ellie from one of her favorite tv characters. Her smile will never be forgotten. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Fiorello LoGiudice; her her brother, Ernesto (Dolores) Bongiorno; her sister, Rose (Nino) Miuccio; and many other loved ones. She is survived by her daughters, Antonia (Timothy) Rogers, Francesca LoGiudice, Lina Hanley; her beloved granddaughter Olivia Hanley; sister-in-law Emilia (Nino) Ritmo; her brother-in-law Mario (Paula) LoGiudice; and many nieces and nephews. Social distance practices are in effect, chapel size is limited to current N.Y.S. guidelines and masks are required in the building. Service times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany NY 12205. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved