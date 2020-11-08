LoGiudice, Elvira ALBANY Elvira LoGiudice, 83, was called to heaven on the morning of November 6, 2020. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Venera (Bongiorno) LoGiudice. Elvira ran many family-owned businesses along with her husband including Fiorello's Bakery in Albany and Trattoria Siciliana in Lake George. She loved to sing, to knit, and to cook for her family. She earned the nickname Miss Ellie from one of her favorite tv characters. Her smile will never be forgotten. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Fiorello LoGiudice; her her brother, Ernesto (Dolores) Bongiorno; her sister, Rose (Nino) Miuccio; and many other loved ones. She is survived by her daughters, Antonia (Timothy) Rogers, Francesca LoGiudice, Lina Hanley; her beloved granddaughter Olivia Hanley; sister-in-law Emilia (Nino) Ritmo; her brother-in-law Mario (Paula) LoGiudice; and many nieces and nephews. Social distance practices are in effect, chapel size is limited to current N.Y.S. guidelines and masks are required in the building. Service times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany NY 12205. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
for information.