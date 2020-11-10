Toma, Elvira COHOES Elvira Toma, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Elvira was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Incornata DiSisto. Elvira was the loving and devoted wife to the late Carmen J. Toma; they were married 66 years. With her beautiful voice, in her early days, Elvira sang jingles on live radio. She was a caretaker for her parents, her sister and others throughout her life. To Elvira, family meant everything. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, enjoying the times spent with all. Elvira was known for her cooking, which everyone looked forward to. Elvira is survived by her daughter, Christine Hyatt (Leo Falconio); her granddaughter, Jessica Hyatt; and her great-grandson, Godfrey, who brought so much joy over this past year. Elvira is survived by her twin sisters, Arlene (Harry) Howansky and Norma (and the late, Carl) Palombo; and many loving nieces and nephew and friends. Elvira was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Christine; her brothers, Augustus (Virginia) and Daniel (Vi) DiSisto; and her sisters, Albina and Margaret Mary DiSisto. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Fay, Mary Lou, Kathy, Wendy, Marita and the caring staff from Community Hospice for the compassionate and loving care provided to Elvira. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Wednesday, November 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 12, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford on Thursday, November 12, at 10:30 a.m. Masks must be worn inside and outside the chapels at the funeral home and social distancing must be followed. Donations may be made in Elvira's memory to the Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.