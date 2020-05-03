Elvis L. Collins
1957 - 2020
Collins, Elvis L. ALBANY Elvis L. Collins died suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Albany Medical Center due to heart failure. He was born in Franklinton, N.C. on October 16, 1957. In 1958, he moved to Brooklyn. He later moved to Troy as an adult where he resided since. He was an entrepreneur working multiple jobs over the years. His well-known job and talent was cooking. He was also an avid reader. Elvis was an amazing great brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and friend! He brought a smile to everyone he met. He loved women in which he always called "Doll." He was predeceased by his mother Meredith Collins; and his father Wilbert Perry.Elvis leaves behind a brother Larry Collins; two sisters, Carol Jones and Priscilla Patterson; three children, Denise Ashley, Robert Ashley Jr., and Ann Bingham; four grandchildren, Treyantae Leak, Emani Ashley, Alexzandra and Austin Bingham; and 23 nieces and nephews. He was a great person who will be missed by everyone! Funeral services will be private at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be held later. We will always love you!!!




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
