Taglioni, Emelie COHOES Emelie Taglioni, 91, formerly of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude LeCouteur. Emelie was born and raised on the British Channel Island of Jersey, and her love for the island, for the sea, and for her family continued through all her years. During World War II, she followed in the footsteps of her mother and chose to help others by becoming a nurse. It was on the island of Jersey that she met her husband of 56 years, Lucien Taglioni. After they emigrated to the United States in 1959, Emelie continued to work in health care off and on for many years, first in New York City and later in Monroe. It was after Emelie and Lucien retired that they moved to Troy to be closer to family. Having waited a long time to be a mother, Emelie credited her children, Paula and Sylvia, with keeping her young, and reminded them often of just how much they were loved and truly cherished. She had an amazingly warm heart and loved others easily and sincerely. Her daughters were happy to share her love with others, as she had so much to give. Through the years, Emelie developed a strong love for God and for the Bible, and was happy to become one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971. She truly enjoyed studying the Bible, and found great joy in helping others do the same. Her love for Bible truth helped her face various challenges in her life with grace, dignity, and kindness. Her strength of character has had a meaningful impact on the lives of her daughters. They often told her she was "the best Mom ever," and meant it every time. Even after she could no longer speak, Emelie's warm and beautiful smile touched others, and will not be forgotten. All who loved her feel her loss deeply. Sadly, Emelie was predeceased by her husband Lucien; by her beloved brothers, John and Henry; and most recently by her sister, Valerie, with whom she shared a special bond. She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Robert) Dietzsch of Troy, and Sylvia (David) Price of Mendon, Mass. Emelie is also survived by her much-admired oldest brother George (Faye) LeCouteur of Jersey, Channel Islands, and by nieces and nephews overseas. She will also be missed by the many friends she had in the congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Monroe as well as in Troy. She loved them like family. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and administration of the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, for the care shown Emelie over the last eight years. The wonderful aides and nurses in House 19 will always have a special place in her family's hearts for the love they gave her. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, February 23, at 3 p.m. in the Albany Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 400 Albany Shaker Rd., Albany. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes.



