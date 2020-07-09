1/
Emil Krizar
1925 - 2020
Krizar, Emil STOCKPORT Emil Krizar, 94 of Stockport, passed away on July 7, 2020, in Ghent. Born on August 10, 1925, in New York City, he was the son of Ludwig and Maria (Teutul) Krizar. Emil graduated from Cornell University, class of 1951, and he was very proud to remain active with their Alumni Association. His career was in automotive sales, locally with Milroy Edsel, Voerg Lincoln Mercury, and Colonial Volkswagen. Upon retirement from the auto industry, Emil took in interest in Real Estate sales. In his younger years he traveled extensively throughout Europe and Mexico. Later years found him enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening, along with helping any animal in need with his kindness and compassion. Emil, along with his wife Ellie were devoutly involved with local Boy Scout Troops #24 and #113. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Krizar, Mark (Sheila) Krizar, Douglas Krizar, Dr. Stephen (Anne) Krizar, and Elizabeth Krizar; along with grandchildren, Scott, Nicholas, Sarah, Catherine, Meghan and Joshua. Emil was predeceased by his wife Eleanor (Mazure) Krizar in 2011. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 20, in the Cedar Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emil's name may be made to Camphill Ghent or Community Hospice of Columbia/Greene. To leave an online condolence, please visit batesanderson.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home
110 Geeen St
Hudson, NY 12534
(518) 828-3371
