Pahl Jr., Emil W. GUILDERLAND Emil W. Pahl Jr. passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in East Glenville, he was the son of the late Emil W Pahl Sr. and Gladys Van Patten-Pahl. Emil was a World War II Veteran who served our country in Japan and was a member of the VFW #357 and American Legion. Emil worked most of his life as a carpenter, he also owned Emil's Septic Tank Service and retired from Freihofers Baking Company where he worked as an equipment maintenance technician. Having an active lifestyle, Emil enjoyed boating, dancing, hunting, bowling, and enjoyed going to camp. The biggest part of Emil's life was the love for his family. Emil is survived by his three loving children Jerry Pahl (Patrice), Robert Pahl (Barbara) and Mary Elizabeth (Gary). Grandfather/Papa of Kurt Pahl (Rebecca), Katherine Yanczewski (Mike), Michelle VanPatten (Kyle) Nicholas Miller, Chandler Miller, Dominick Masters, Tristan Masters, and Steven Masters. Great-grandfather of Jacob Silva, Rachel Pahl, Peyton Silva, Olivia VanPatten. Brothers-in-law, Charles (Eleanor) Renus and Richard (Vivian) Renus and many nieces, nephews. Emil was predeceased by his wife, Diana Renus-Pahl; his brother, Roy Pahl; his sister, Leah Ormsby; and grandson, Carl Pahl. The family would like to give a special Thank You to Dad's hospice nurses Craig and Theresa Angel who sat with him for many hours. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike in Guilderland. Funeral services will begin Wednesday morning at 10 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helderberg Reformed Church Youth Group, 435 Route 146, Guilderland Center, NY 12085. Online remembrances may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019