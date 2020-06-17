Bousbouras, Emile ALBANY Emile Bousbouras, 83, entered into eternal life on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lagadia (Arcadia) Greece, Emile was the son of Theodore and Zoe Bousbouras. After he finished his education, Emile enlisted into the Greek Navy for a few years and later followed his interest in becoming a police officer. He continued his career in law enforcement until he met the love of his life, Angeliki "Angie" Panagopoulos. Through exchanging many written letters for over a year, Emile realized his growing love for Angeliki and left his homeland in May of 1964 and followed his heart to connect with her in Canada. He married his "honey" in Montreal later that same year. The couple moved to Albany in 1967, making it their permanent home. Emile became employed at the Thruway Motor Inn in Albany as a head bartender. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and eventually saved enough to become one of the original owners of the East Greenbush Diner in 1976. Emile was a natural at the business and his sense of humor drew a special connection with his customers. He was known for his trademark greeting of saying, "Good Morning," to each customer no matter the time of day they came for a meal. His most adoring quality was his love of children. He enjoyed handing out lollipops to all the "little ones" visiting the Diner. He always did this with the wonderful kindness of his heart which was reflected by the gratefulness of the children. In 1998, Emile became the sole owner of the diner and truly made it a family business with his wife and sons by his side until his retirement at the end of 2018. His dream of returning to his homeland of Greece upon his retirement was fulfilled last summer when he and his wife reunited with many close relatives and friends. Emile's greatest passion was his family. He truly cherished his children and grandchildren. His generous soul was never enough for any of them. He always perked up when his grandchildren asked to speak to their "Papou" on the phone or visited to spend quality time with him. In addition to his parents, Emile was predeceased by his only daughter, Zoe; two brothers, Kostas and Yanni; and sister, Panayiota. Emile is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Angeliki; his sons, Theodore and his wife Vaitsa, and Angelo and his wife Andrea; and his three grandchildren, Zoe, Demetri and Angeliki. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.