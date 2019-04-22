D'Aquila, Emily JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Emily Morgan-Meier D'Aquila, 23 of Jacksonville, and formerly of Clifton Park passed away on April 13, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4:30 -7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at The Arts Center On The Hudson, 2 South Main St., in Mechanicville. Please note, inurnment will be private. Online remembrances may be made at chasesmithfamily.com
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2019