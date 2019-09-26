Neumann, Emily Doris (Hemke) ALBANY Emily Doris (Hemke) Neumann, 93 of Avila Retirement Community, passed away peacefully of heart failure on September 20, 2019, at St. Peter's hospital. Emily was born on May 11, 1926, in Hampton, Va. and was the youngest child of Edith Kriege Hemke and Dr. Paul E Hemke. Her siblings, Harold P. Hemke and Marjorie H. Hemke Tate, predeceased her. Her father was a long-standing professor, dean of faculty, and provost of R.P.I. in Troy. She graduated from Emma Willard School, earned her B.S. at Oberlin College, and met and married Dr. Helmut C. Neumann while working at Sterling Winthrop Research Institute. Emily later earned a master's degree in education at Russell Sage and taught fifth grade math and English at Genet Elementary School in East Greenbush. She was a member of the P.E.O., the Literacy Volunteers of America, and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in East Greenbush for many years. She is survived by her stepson Ted (wife Mary); son Paul (late wife Leda); and daughter Lisa (late husband John); grandchildren, Abby, Claire, Lianne, Rick, Christopher, Emma and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucy. Emily tragically lost her youngest daughter, Laura, to breast cancer in 2009; and her husband in 2015. Emily instilled a great sense of respect, compassion and empathy in everyone close to her and will be sorely missed by all. We love you, Mom and Oma, and hope you're at peace and happily reunited with all your family and best friends who preceded you. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019