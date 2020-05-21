LaPorte, Emily Eleanor James Hayden BRUNSWICK It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful girl, Emily Eleanor James Hayden LaPorte, on May 16, 2020. Emily faced many challenges in her life and had come so far. She left us on a beautiful day while celebrating her upcoming graduation with some of the many family and friends who loved her. Emily was born Emily Marie LaPorte on July 31, 2002, in Plattsburgh to Devin LaPorte and Stephanie Dickens. Before Emily's birth they had made the most difficult and selfless decision to place her up for adoption. David Hayden and Paula Morrison Lanese were chosen by Devin and Stephanie to adopt and raise her. The adoption was open and allowed Emily's birth parents to check in and ultimately become a part of her life when she was old enough to request it. This decision would become the foundation of who Emily became as it provided her with a huge family of birth and adopted family who adored and loved her. As a child with special needs, this was a beautiful gift! Emily took great pleasure, as the "favorite child" of her adoptive mother and would often tell her sisters, Catherine and Dyana, "mom got stuck with you, she chose me." Emily planned to legally return her last name to LaPorte when she turned 18 years old. Emily is survived by a posse of loved ones who are absolutely heartbroken at their loss. She was blessed to have actually had a "village" to raise and love her. Emily is survived by her parents, Paula Lanese and Joseph Lanese, David Hayden, Devin and Ashley LaPorte (her second mom), Stephanie Dickens; sisters, Dyana Boxley, Catherine Mahoney, Claire Lee Thomsen, Madison LaPorte, and Adalynn LaPorte; her brothers-in-law, Paul Whelan and Douglas Mielnicki; her nephew and partner in crime Addison Morrison and her "Pretzel," Preston King Thomsen; grandparents, Anthony and Jane Morrison, James and Dorothy Thompson, Kevin and Francine LaPorte and many cousins, aunts and uncles; her best friends, Emily Rysewyk, Kayley and Ashley Duncan, Lindsey Elwell, Ashley Schweizer and Kaitlyn Bechand; and her cats, Tums and Mylo. She was predeceased by her brothers, Luke K. Morrison, and Owen James LaPorte; and grandparents, James and Mary Hayden. Emily was a senior at Tamarac High School and had been accepted to Hartwick College for the fall of 2020. Emily was a very gifted musician with the voice of an angel. She was a cherished member of the Tamarac High School chorus and the Choralaires, Tamarac's select choir. Her musical accomplishments include her selection and participation in the RCSMA All County Mixed and Women's Choirs, NYSSMA Area All State Choir and the Melodies of Christmas Empire State Youth Chorale. Most recently, she was honored as being the first Tamarac High School singer to be selected to sing with the ACDA Regional Honor Choir. In addition, Emily participated as a soprano soloist in many NYSSMA solo festivals. Emily will be granted the National School Choral Award. Please join Emily's family in celebrating her life with a drive through memorial service on Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Tamarac High School, 3992 NY-Route 2, Troy. Donations may be made in Emily's memory to the Brittonkill Friends of Music, c/o Tamarac High School, 3992 NY-2, Troy, NY, 12180.





