Kennedy, Emily M. EAST GREENBUSH Emily M. Kennedy, 88 of East Greenbush, formerly of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Emily was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Panfilo and Emelia Di Mascio; and the loving and devoted wife of the late William A. "Nemo" Kennedy. Emily had been employed for many years at The LaSalle Institute in Troy as a cook. She was a communicant of St. Michael The Archangel Church in Troy; and a member of AOH and Troy Elks Lodge Auxiliary. Emily is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Kennedy Agan, and her husband John Agan of East Greenbush; and was pre-deceased by her children, the late Mary Theresa Chiera, Anthony Micare and Emelia Ann Kennedy. At Emily's request, the funeral service was held privately and at the convenience of her family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020