Emily Marie McNab
McNab, Emily Marie LOUDONVILLE Emily Marie McNab, 23 of Margaret Drive, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a sudden illness surrounded in the loving care of her family. She was born in Troy on December 6, 1996, and was the beloved daughter of Sharon and Daniel Marinucci of Loudonville, and Michael and Lori McNab of Waterford. She was a graduate of Shaker High School and was on honor student during all of her education years. Recently, she had been working for the Hilton Home Suites in Clifton Park. Emily loved the outdoors. She was a nature enthusiast, who enjoyed hiking, fishing, kayaking and motor boating. She loved the trails of Thatcher Park and found solace there. She had been a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. She is survived by her loving parents; her siblings, Dominick and Daniel (Angeline) Marinucci, Amanda and Erika Frody; her maternal grandmother, Sheila Navojosky (the late Robert); paternal grandparents, Joan McNab (John Cozzi), Howard John McNab (Arlene) and Judith Holgerson (the late Oscar "Olle") and the late Bertha and Vincent Marinucci; great-grandmother, Marjorie Lashway; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2020.
