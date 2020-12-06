Nelson, Emma B. WESTMERE Emma B. Nelson, age 89, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home on November 26, 2020. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Joseph H. Benedict Sr. and Frances E. Benedict. Emma was an elementary school teacher at Maywood School in Colonie. She enjoyed camping, bowling, puzzles, board games and arts and crafts with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frederick F. Nelson Jr.; her son, Frederick J. (Cheryl) Nelson; grandchildren: Sara and Daniel Nelson, Emily, Joseph and Dana Ashman; great-grandson, Nathaniel Hoblin; and siblings: Joseph H. (Gloria) Benedict Jr., Frances A. "Alice" (Robert) McCormick and Margaret "Peg" (the late Robert) Cardinal. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lorie Marie Ashman. All services were held privately at Emma's request. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com