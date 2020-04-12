Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Marie Hoder. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Hoder, Emma Marie GOFFSTOWN, N.H. Formerly of Scottsville and Colonie, N.Y., Emma passed peacefully of natural causes on March 28, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born at home in Middleburgh, Schoharie County, N.Y., to William and Bertha Holzer. Emma attended Middleburgh Central High School and graduated from Albany's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1945, afterwards taking a job in Schoharie County as a public health nurse. Not long after World War II ended, Emma moved to Minnesota answering the recruitment call for RN's to staff the Polio Emergency Hospital at Fort Snelling where Sister Elizabeth Kenny provided a new treatment program for polio victims at the peak of the U.S. epidemic. In 1949 she married John Paul who was her loving husband for 63 years. Emma was a beloved wife and mother, who held the importance of family in high regard. As the couple's children grew older, Emma returned to nursing as a public health nurse for the Albany County Health Department until retirement. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Clare, Colonie, and member of the Mohawk Antique Auto Club. She enjoyed family vacations, the outdoors and the company of animals especially horses. She appreciated time with family and friends, and practiced painting and sketching for relaxation. She is known for her congenial disposition and remarkable smile. Emma is predeceased by her husband; and sons, John J. and Andrew C. She is survived by her daughters, Joan (James), Geraldine (Greg); daughterin-law Judy; grandchildren, Andrew J., Christine, Karen and Lisa; great-grandchildren, Alton and Edison. Interment was April 3, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic a service gathering in the chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Albany is postponed to a date to be determined. Arrangements have been coordinated by New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, N.Y. A shared memory or supportive message for the family may be left at the online memorial







Hoder, Emma Marie GOFFSTOWN, N.H. Formerly of Scottsville and Colonie, N.Y., Emma passed peacefully of natural causes on March 28, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born at home in Middleburgh, Schoharie County, N.Y., to William and Bertha Holzer. Emma attended Middleburgh Central High School and graduated from Albany's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1945, afterwards taking a job in Schoharie County as a public health nurse. Not long after World War II ended, Emma moved to Minnesota answering the recruitment call for RN's to staff the Polio Emergency Hospital at Fort Snelling where Sister Elizabeth Kenny provided a new treatment program for polio victims at the peak of the U.S. epidemic. In 1949 she married John Paul who was her loving husband for 63 years. Emma was a beloved wife and mother, who held the importance of family in high regard. As the couple's children grew older, Emma returned to nursing as a public health nurse for the Albany County Health Department until retirement. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Clare, Colonie, and member of the Mohawk Antique Auto Club. She enjoyed family vacations, the outdoors and the company of animals especially horses. She appreciated time with family and friends, and practiced painting and sketching for relaxation. She is known for her congenial disposition and remarkable smile. Emma is predeceased by her husband; and sons, John J. and Andrew C. She is survived by her daughters, Joan (James), Geraldine (Greg); daughterin-law Judy; grandchildren, Andrew J., Christine, Karen and Lisa; great-grandchildren, Alton and Edison. Interment was April 3, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic a service gathering in the chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Albany is postponed to a date to be determined. Arrangements have been coordinated by New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, N.Y. A shared memory or supportive message for the family may be left at the online memorial NewComerAlbany.com Memorial donations may be made to St. John Neumann Day Away Program, 708 Milford Rd. Merrimack, NH 03054. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close