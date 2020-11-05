1/
Emma Rose Norman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman, Emma Rose DELMAR Emma Rose Norman, the daughter of Thomas Norman and Amanda Norman (Rivet), passed away at 4:51 a.m. on October 30, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born at 41 weeks, Emma weighed 8 lbs, 13 oz and was 22 in long. She was born with a full head of curly brown hair and the cutest button nose. Though she never spent any time with us, she touched many of our lives. Emma is survived by her mother and father; her maternal grandparents, Karen Rivet (Bryan) and Robert Rivet; her paternal grandparents, Starr Norman (Allison) and David Norman; great-grandparents, George Malbone, Bernice Norman (Berney), and Joanne Allison (Jones); her aunts and uncles, Patricia Rivet and Daniel Lane, Kathryn Tomlin (Norman) and Christopher Tomlin, Julie Bosman (Norman) and Bruno Bosman; and two cousins, Lily Bosman and Charlotte Tomlin. Visitation will take place at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar from 2 - 4 p.m. on November 7. All visitors will be welcome. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Emma's name directed to the Ohana Foundation at ohanafoundationinc.org, whose mission is to provide financial and emotional support to families who have lost a baby. "A person's a person, no matter how small." Dr. Seuss applebeefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved