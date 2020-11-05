Norman, Emma Rose DELMAR Emma Rose Norman, the daughter of Thomas Norman and Amanda Norman (Rivet), passed away at 4:51 a.m. on October 30, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born at 41 weeks, Emma weighed 8 lbs, 13 oz and was 22 in long. She was born with a full head of curly brown hair and the cutest button nose. Though she never spent any time with us, she touched many of our lives. Emma is survived by her mother and father; her maternal grandparents, Karen Rivet (Bryan) and Robert Rivet; her paternal grandparents, Starr Norman (Allison) and David Norman; great-grandparents, George Malbone, Bernice Norman (Berney), and Joanne Allison (Jones); her aunts and uncles, Patricia Rivet and Daniel Lane, Kathryn Tomlin (Norman) and Christopher Tomlin, Julie Bosman (Norman) and Bruno Bosman; and two cousins, Lily Bosman and Charlotte Tomlin. Visitation will take place at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar from 2 - 4 p.m. on November 7. All visitors will be welcome. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Emma's name directed to the Ohana Foundation at ohanafoundationinc.org
, whose mission is to provide financial and emotional support to families who have lost a baby. "A person's a person, no matter how small." Dr. Seuss applebeefuneralhome.com