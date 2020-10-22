Prosser, Emmet F. HALFMOON Emmet F. Prosser, 76, a former longtime educator, principal and school superintendent, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home, in the loving company of his family. Born in Mechanicville on July 11, 1944, the son of the late Arthur and Lois Smith Prosser, Emmet earned dual master's degrees in science and school administration from UAlbany. Emmet retired from Stillwater C.S.D. where he was superintendent after serving as that school's business administrator. Prior to that, Emmet was employed by Mechanicville City School District first as a business teacher and then as the high school principal. Emmet served both school districts with distinction, dedicated to the education of students, working with teachers and mindful of taxpayers concerns. Emmet and his late wife enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and yearly vacations to Maine. He was a man who could tinker with any project presented to him, fix or build anything in his home workshop. He had a great love of cars, Corvettes especially, and owned several classic cars through the years. He loved music and reading his paper every morning. Emmet enjoyed life, had a wonderful relationship with his wife, enjoyed the company of his family, co-workers and loyal friends. Emmet was an easy guy to befriend and had a quick wit and fun attitude. His stories of days gone by are legendary amongst his family. In addition to his parents, Emmet was predeceased by his adored wife of 25 years, Lisa Barbolt Prosser, who died on May 4, 2019. Survivors include his daughter Christine Prosser Blowers and her sons, Emmet's beloved grandsons and "main men," Jason (Hollie) Blowers and Dylan (Leala) Blowers, all of Halfmoon; and daughter Karen Prosser (Mike) Blowers of Schaghticoke. Also survived by Lisa's children: Brianna Rolston and the shining light of his life, granddaughter Kenna of Latham, and Brandon Stanley of Saratoga Springs; sisters, Jeanne (Dan) Barrett of New Hampshire and Nancy (Jerry) Furciniti of Troy; along with lifelong friends and brothers to him, Frank Santoro of Latham and Dave Jesmain of Schaghticoke; and caring in-laws, Sharon (Mick) Rich and Anita (Tad, Thaddeus UB) Baisley, along with a world of friends and colleagues. Emmet's family will receive condolences, exercising social distancing and wearing of masks at Grace Fellowship Church, Route 146, Halfmoon on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Due to pandemic attendance restrictions, a private celebration of life service will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, who Emmet's family thanks for their care, compassion and concern to Emmet, Lisa and their family. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com