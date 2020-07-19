DeFruscio, Ercole "Chris" EAST GREENBUSH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Ercole "Chris" DeFruscio. Our hero was called to rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Georgia. He passed away at the age of 57. Chris was a loving husband, father, "MeMo," brother, uncle, cousin and friend. His memory will live on through his "Bride" Sheriese of 33 years; four daughters: Kayla, Brittany (Trent) Tibbitts, Sydney and Stacey; and his beloved grandson Jon Christopher "Jack." He will be deeply missed by his brother and sisters: Darlene (Robert "Red") Guynup, Nicolette (Vince) Fedorowicz, Deanna (Paul) Reckner, Nick (Kathy) DeFruscio, Genina (Tim) Sheehan, Vicky (Craig) DeJulio, and Suzette (Mike) Beukers; and many nieces and nephews, whom he cherished greatly. Chris was born on September 25, 1962, and was the son of the late Dominic "Nick" and Josephine "Cookie" DeFruscio of East Greenbush. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1980 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and received awards including the Navy Unit commendation, the Navy Expeditionary Medal and Sea Deployment Ribbon with Bronze Star for his service. He was a proud veteran who loved his country. Upon completing his time in the service, he began building successful businesses in the Capital Region. He shared the same entrepreneurial spirit as his father. Over the years, Chris served in various capacities for the Town of East Greenbush and also was involved with the N.Y.S. Athletic Commission as a boxing inspector. His passion for his community kept him active and involved in local initiatives. He served as the Chairman of the East Greenbush Republican Committee. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks, Albany Yacht Club and a life member of the VFW 7338 in East Greenbush. Chris loved spending time with his family and treasured friends. He had a generous heart and sought to make a positive impact on each person he encountered. A true inspiration, Chris taught everyone to live life to the fullest. He did not fold to the cards he was handed. He believed mind over matter and exemplified that each day was a gift. We deeply regret that due to the pandemic and imposed restrictions, calling hours must be limited to relatives on Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Rensselaer. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights, where, once again, we are limited to relatives. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Friends may participate via live stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StMaryNY
or on YouTube.com
at the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the National Kidney Foundation
: www.kidney.org
or his lifelong church, The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights: http://www.stmaryny.org/
Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com