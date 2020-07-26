DeFruscio, Ercole "Chris" EAST GREENBUSH Ercole "Chris" DeFruscio was called to rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Georgia. Chris was a loving husband, father, "MeMo," brother, uncle, cousin and friend. His memory will live on through his "Bride" Sheriese of 33 years; four daughters: Kayla, Brittany (Trent) Tibbitts, Sydney and Stacey; and his beloved grandson Jon Christopher "Jack." He will be deeply missed by his brother and sisters: Darlene (Robert "Red") Guynup, Nicolette (Vince) Fedorowicz, Deanna (Paul) Reckner, Nick (Kathy) DeFruscio, Genina (Tim) Sheehan, Vicky (Craig) DeJulio, and Suzette (Mike) Beukers; and many nieces and nephews, whom he cherished greatly. Chris was the son of the late Dominic "Nick" and Josephine "Cookie" DeFruscio of East Greenbush. Chris proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and was awarded for his service. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to build successful businesses in the Capital Region. Chris loved spending time with his family and treasured friends. He had a generous heart and sought to make a positive impact on each person he encountered. A true inspiration, Chris taught everyone to live life to the fullest. We deeply regret that due to the pandemic and imposed restrictions, calling hours must be limited to relatives on Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights, where, once again, we are limited to relatives. Friends may participate via live stream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StMaryNY
or on YouTube.com
at the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the National Kidney Foundation
: www.kidney.org
or to The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights: stmaryny.org
. To send condolences visit www.wjrockefeller.com