Ercole "Chris" DeFruscio
DeFruscio, Ercole "Chris" EAST GREENBUSH Ercole "Chris" DeFruscio was called to rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Georgia. Chris was a loving husband, father, "MeMo," brother, uncle, cousin and friend. His memory will live on through his "Bride" Sheriese of 33 years; four daughters: Kayla, Brittany (Trent) Tibbitts, Sydney and Stacey; and his beloved grandson Jon Christopher "Jack." He will be deeply missed by his brother and sisters: Darlene (Robert "Red") Guynup, Nicolette (Vince) Fedorowicz, Deanna (Paul) Reckner, Nick (Kathy) DeFruscio, Genina (Tim) Sheehan, Vicky (Craig) DeJulio, and Suzette (Mike) Beukers; and many nieces and nephews, whom he cherished greatly. Chris was the son of the late Dominic "Nick" and Josephine "Cookie" DeFruscio of East Greenbush. Chris proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and was awarded for his service. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to build successful businesses in the Capital Region. Chris loved spending time with his family and treasured friends. He had a generous heart and sought to make a positive impact on each person he encountered. A true inspiration, Chris taught everyone to live life to the fullest. We deeply regret that due to the pandemic and imposed restrictions, calling hours must be limited to relatives on Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights, where, once again, we are limited to relatives. Friends may participate via live stream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StMaryNY or on YouTube.com at the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the National Kidney Foundation: www.kidney.org or to The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights: stmaryny.org. To send condolences visit www.wjrockefeller.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
02:30 PM
The Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
Iam so very sorry to learn of Chris’s passing! He was a Great Person,Father,Husband, and a Friend, that you could call anytime and he’d be there for you. I will truly miss his humor,kindness and generosity and his Stories! God Bless the DeFruscio Family, always in my Thoughts and Prayers! Godspeed my Friend!
Bill Mahan
Friend
July 22, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Chris. Condolences and best wishes to Sheriese and the family.
Frank Coppa
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. Sherisse--always be proud of the family you and Chris raised. May that help you through this sad time. Chris had a wonderful sense of humor and always made anyone in his company laugh. His friendship will be missed by many. Once, at an East Greenbush Memorial Day parade, he and my Dad had a nice chat about each other's experience in the service. A wonderful source of pride they both shared. Please know he is in my thoughts.
Ann Taylor
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. He was an amazing person. What I will remember the most about him is the way he would always make people smile. He had a twinkle in his eye and is heart was huge. I am a childhood friend, our mothers grew up together and our families were very close, like cousins. I am so saddened. My heart goes out to you. Hugs, Lisa DiDonna
Lisa DiDonna McGrail
Friend
July 20, 2020
We were very sorry to hear of the passing of Sydney's dear father, of whom our son Tom has told us so much about over these last few years. Hold on to the good times and memories you have of him. We send our family's sincere condolences to his wife and his 4 daughters, extended family and his dear grandson too. We will be thinking about all of you during this sad time.
Sara & Tom Helmke
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
I am at a loss for words , only that I loved this guy like my own son, I am deeply sorry, I told Nick years ago that I would keep an eye out for Chris never thinking he would be with Mom and Dad so soon, much love to you Family. Anything you need please call me
Jim & Ann Pratt
Friend
July 20, 2020
To the DeFruscio Family,

I am so sad to hear of Chris' passing. He was a true fighter but God must have had other plans for him. May he rest in peace and God Bless you all.
Helene Mayone-Reed
Friend
July 19, 2020
Dear Sheriese and family, my deepest condolences . So often I thought of you guys over the years, I remember when you met and thinking you guys were perfect together. What a beautiful family you two created, cherish the memories and be well. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Michael Seibert
Friend
July 19, 2020
Sheriese and girls,
Kevin and I were very sorry to hear of Chris' passing. He was a dear friend and a wonderful person. He will be sorely missed as he was always there in times of need. Our hearts go out to your family at this difficult time.
Kevin and Camie Engel
CAMILLE ENGEL
Friend
July 19, 2020
I am so very sad to hear about Chris passing... he was a good man. Will be missed by many...My thoughts and prayers to all.
Suzie Natarelli-DeAngelis
Friend
July 19, 2020
Sheriese and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Chris was a great man and will be dearly missed.
Collins family
Friend
July 19, 2020
Sheriese and girls,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this heartbreaking time. We will cherish the time you both spent with us on the 4th. Chris will definitely be missed by many. Gone too soon but never forgotten.
Frank and Lynn Lewandusky
Friend
July 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy Sheriese, girls, extended DeFruscio family for your loss. Chris was 'one of a kind' and we loved him dearly. He was a common household fixture at our home in Prospect Heights when 'those boys' were all growing up. He will be sorely missed!! God bless you all as you get through this sad time. Your precious memories will help you, as ours will us. Love and hugs!!
The Ned Powers family
Ned and Celia POWERS
Friend
July 19, 2020
Brittany, Trent, and Family:
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gary and Linda Hutton
Coworker
