My deepest sympathy to your family. Sherisse--always be proud of the family you and Chris raised. May that help you through this sad time. Chris had a wonderful sense of humor and always made anyone in his company laugh. His friendship will be missed by many. Once, at an East Greenbush Memorial Day parade, he and my Dad had a nice chat about each other's experience in the service. A wonderful source of pride they both shared. Please know he is in my thoughts.

Ann Taylor

Friend