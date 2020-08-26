1/1
Eric Christopher Stoneburner
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stoneburner, Eric Christopher BRASELTON, Ga. Mr. Eric Christopher Stoneburner, 48 of Braselton, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville Campus. Born on April 8, 1972, in Albany, Eric was the son of the late Gerald and Kathleen Quinn Stoneburner. He was employed with Solutionz, where he was a project manager. Eric attended Journey Church in Gainesville. Eric was a talented drummer, and he often played for the Journey Church worship band. In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Stoneburner. Mr. Stoneburner is survived by his wife, Nelly Knowles Stoneburner of Braselton; sons, Dylan Christopher Stoneburner of Auburn, Ga., and Tyler Reid Stoneburner of Auburn, Ga.; stepchildren, David Knowles (Ki) of Signal Mountain, Tenn., and April Knowles of Braselton; grandchildren, Brittan Knowles, Bear Knowles, and Lucas Knowles; brothers, Bob Stoneburner of Rensselaer, and Todd Stoneburner of Dallas, Ga.; sister, Donna Lauster of Kinderhook; aunts, Linda Boucher of Wynantskill, and Janie Monahan of Kinderhook; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home. Reverend Billy Buchanan will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral home on Saturday, August 29, from 1 until 2 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, however, those who wish may make contributions to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA, 30338 or www.curechildhoodcancer.org. Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to memorialparkfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
5257 Highway 53
Braselton, GA 30517
(706) 622-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved