Stoneburner, Eric Christopher BRASELTON, Ga. Mr. Eric Christopher Stoneburner, 48 of Braselton, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville Campus. Born on April 8, 1972, in Albany, Eric was the son of the late Gerald and Kathleen Quinn Stoneburner. He was employed with Solutionz, where he was a project manager. Eric attended Journey Church in Gainesville. Eric was a talented drummer, and he often played for the Journey Church worship band. In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Stoneburner. Mr. Stoneburner is survived by his wife, Nelly Knowles Stoneburner of Braselton; sons, Dylan Christopher Stoneburner of Auburn, Ga., and Tyler Reid Stoneburner of Auburn, Ga.; stepchildren, David Knowles (Ki) of Signal Mountain, Tenn., and April Knowles of Braselton; grandchildren, Brittan Knowles, Bear Knowles, and Lucas Knowles; brothers, Bob Stoneburner of Rensselaer, and Todd Stoneburner of Dallas, Ga.; sister, Donna Lauster of Kinderhook; aunts, Linda Boucher of Wynantskill, and Janie Monahan of Kinderhook; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home. Reverend Billy Buchanan will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral home on Saturday, August 29, from 1 until 2 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, however, those who wish may make contributions to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA, 30338 or www.curechildhoodcancer.org
