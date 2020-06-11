Schultz, Eric Clifford Joseph WATERVLIET Eric Clifford Joseph Schultz passed away at his home in Watervliet, Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Eric was born on May 14, 1974, in Winnipeg, Man. to Cliff and Mary Ellen Schultz. The family moved to the United States in 1978 and lived in Lake Zurich, Ill. He graduated from Carmel High School in Mundelein, Ill. then attended Western Illinois University in Macomb where he earned his B.S. and master's degrees in law enforcement and justice administration. Eric then was employed at Excelsior College in Albany and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy. He proudly became an American citizen on April 30, 1996. Eric lived in New York with the love of his life Nicole "Nikki" Fredette until his passing at the age of 46. He is survived by Nikki; his parents, Cliff and Mary Ellen Schultz; sister Lisa and her children, Cole and Evan; and his brother Mark, sister-in-law Julee, and their children, Kaylen and Cody. He also has many cousins and friends who mourn his passing. The COVID-19 restrictions due to the present pandemic necessitates a private interment. Memorial celebrations will be planned at a later time. Eric, your everlasting peace and happiness now begin. Give Grandma and Grandpa Davis and Grandma and Grandpa Schultz a big hug from all of us. As you are now safe among the Angels and looking down upon us, we ask that: The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord shine his face upon you; The Lord be merciful unto you and grant you peace. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.