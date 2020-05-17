Eric D. Bailey
Bailey, Eric D. ALBANY Eric D. Bailey, of Albany, succumbed to natural causes on May 8, 2020. Born on October 6, 1921, Eric and his beloved wife Daphne, as young newlyweds, emigrated from Mandeville, Jamaica to the Capital District in January 1951. A loving and strong-willed gentleman, Eric delighted in his role as head of the household. He cherished frequent family gatherings centered around delicious meals. Physically strong, for many years he enjoyed athletic activities. He believed strongly in God and was a devoted communicant of the Episcopal Cathedral of All Saints in Albany. For several years he was employed at Caterpillar Tractor Company. In addition to his wife Daphne, Eric is survived by their loving daughters, Donna Bailey, Marie Bailey-Vinson, and June Bailey; and cherished grandchildren, Tania Lynn Jefferess and Marcus Christopher Watson. He was predeceased by another cherished grandson Robert Gerald Ray; and loving son-in-law Kenneth Donald Vinson. The Bailey family expresses their deep appreciation to New Comer Cremations & Funerals for their compassionate assistance and to the many friends who have sent kind sympathy messages. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no funeral service will be held. A committal service will be held privately in Memory Gardens, Colonie at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Eric's honor and memory may be sent to the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St., Albany, NY, 12210.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
