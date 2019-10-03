Feltman, Eric HUNTINGTON Eric Feltman, age 61, died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Huntington, N.Y. surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Eric was born on July 4, 1958, in Newport, R.I. to Marcia and Leon Feltman. He was the third of four children and is survived by his older sisters, Pamela of Albany and Nina of Delmar; and younger brother, Keith of Delmar. Eric was raised in Albany and attended Albany Academy. Eric excelled at golf throughout high school and attended Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. where he played on the golf team and received a B.A. in business. Following college, he remained in Florida to work at TPC Sawgrass before moving to Long Island to become the assistant professional at Middle Bay CC and then Huntington Crescent Club. Eric met his wife, Julie Kay (also a PGA professional), in 1987 and they were married on March 11, 1989 in Northfield, Ill., Julie's hometown. After marrying, Eric became the head golf professional at North Shore Towers in Floral Park, N.Y. Julie and Eric worked together running the golf operation at the Towers for six years until Eric became the head professional at Engineers CC in Roslyn, N.Y. in 1995. Eric remained at Engineers for 28 years. He was the consummate golf professional and prided himself in always putting the member's needs first. While at Engineers, he received the honor of being named Met PGA Merchandiser of the Year in 1998. Eric absolutely loved the game of golf and worked hard on his game and studying the mechanics of the swing. He was an accomplished teacher of the game and in 2017, Eric was named in the top 25 golf instructors in New York State by Golf Digest. Eric and Julie have three children, Sarah (24), Rachel (23), and Aaron (21). Eric valued family above all else and worked tirelessly to ensure that his wife and children would always be provided for. Eric's children were his pride and joy. He had a kind and loving soul and always went out of his way to help a friend in need. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes on family and friends. If Eric's life could be summarized in one phrase, it would be "Live well, laugh often, and love much." Services for Eric will be held at Gutterman's in Woodbury, N.Y. at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3. Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville on Friday. The family will be sitting shiva at their home, 43 Edcris Lane, Huntington on Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. Donations may be given in honor of Eric to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019